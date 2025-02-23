Pakistan vs India Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, PAK vs IND today match 05

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Left) during the toss time for the Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: The fifth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway, with the hosts and defending Champions Pakistan facing their arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.