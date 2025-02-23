Former Pakistan cricketer backs Babar Azam to deliver vs India despite form dip

Pakistan's opening batter Babar Azam during training session ahead of their Champions Trophy match against India in Dubai on February 21, 2025. — ICC

Lahore: Former Pakistan cricketer Mudassar Nazar has thrown his support behind star batter Babar Azam, backing him to deliver a match-winning performance against India in their highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Nazar emphasised the importance of adopting an aggressive approach against their arch-rivals, asserting that a defensive strategy could prove costly.

"There should be only one strategy against India—play attacking cricket. If you don't attack, the pressure builds up, especially in front of their massive crowd," Nazar remarked.

Acknowledging India’s strength as one of the world’s top teams, the former all-rounder highlighted the significance of putting them under pressure early in the game.

"When the Indian team comes under pressure, their crowd and media also feel the heat. This can work to Pakistan's advantage," he explained.

Despite India's dominance in international cricket, he pointed out that they have struggled to secure major trophies in recent years.

"As good as the Indian team is, they haven't won many trophies recently. That should serve as a reminder that they are beatable," he said.

The 68-year-old also raised concerns over Pakistan’s bowling attack, particularly the lack of reverse swing—traditionally a key weapon for Pakistani pacers.

"Unfortunately, our pacers are not generating as much reverse swing as they should. I feel they lack confidence, and the fact that they don’t play enough first-class cricket is a major reason behind it," he observed.

Addressing Pakistan’s batting concerns, the former all-rounder acknowledged that while Babar Azam has not been in peak form, he has still managed to contribute with crucial half-centuries.

"Although Babar is not at his best, he has still scored two or three fifties, which is a positive sign. Hopefully, he will play a big innings against India," he said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent loss to New Zealand, he identified early wickets and Fakhar Zaman’s late arrival at the crease as key factors in the defeat.

"Losing two early wickets and Fakhar Zaman coming in late made a significant difference in the match against New Zealand," he concluded.