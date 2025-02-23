Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against India in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the toss time for the Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

DUBAI: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fifth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International cricket stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India and Pakistan have played 135 ODIs against each other. India has won 57 matches, while Pakistan has claimed victory 73 times, with five matches ending without a result.

Matches played: 135

Pakistan won: 73

India won: 57

No Result: 05

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPY

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced off five times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan winning three encounters and India emerging victorious twice.

Matches played: 05

Pakistan won: 03

India won: 02

FORM GUIDE

The Rizwan-led Pakistan team will look to regain their form after losing the home tri-series final and the Champions Trophy 2025 opening match.

India will aim to maintain their momentum after winning the home white-ball series against England and their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

India: L, W, W, W, W