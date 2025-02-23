Champions Trophy 2025: Ramiz Raja sees India’s top-order struggles as Pakistan’s key to upset

India's Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill (Left) during Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, 2025 and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (Right) celebrates during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP/ICC

Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja weighed in on the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja analysed India’s top-order vulnerabilities and Pakistan’s bowling strategy, emphasising how the Men in Green could capitalise on their opponents' weaknesses to secure a crucial victory at the Dubai International Stadium.

India heads into the match with a win already under their belt, having defeated Bangladesh convincingly in their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, eager to register their first points in the tournament, will enter the contest as underdogs.

However, Raja believes this status could work in Pakistan’s favor, allowing them to play with a freer mindset and less pressure.

"India already have a victory under their belt, beating Bangladesh in their first game. Pakistan, desperate to get off the mark, will enter the much-awaited game as the underdogs. But that can actually be an advantage because it allows them to play without much pressure," Raja said.

The former PCB Chief pointed out the recent inconsistencies in the performances of India’s seasoned batters, particularly Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He noted that their form has been unpredictable, making India’s batting order susceptible to early setbacks.

"India's batting mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not currently in great form, and if Shubman Gill- who scored a century to guide India to victory against Bangladesh -- gets out early, Pakistan will have a good chance to slow down India's scoring," he said.

He further highlighted India's struggle with strike rotation, referencing their staggering 145 dot balls while chasing a target of 320 in their previous game.

"The top order often takes too long to start scoring and taking risks, worrying about getting out. This fearful mindset hinders the team's ability to set or chase targets," he said.

Turning his focus to Pakistan’s bowling, Raja stressed the need for a more tactical approach.

He criticised the pacers for their lack of variety and composure under pressure, urging them to incorporate more yorkers, slower bouncers, and subtle variations to keep the Indian batters on the back foot.

"Where are the yorkers, the slower bouncers, or subtle variations? The spinners have been bowling too fast and defensively. That will need to change," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of executing bowling plans effectively, particularly in the crucial final overs, where Pakistan has often faltered in the past.

Despite Pakistan’s shaky start in the tournament, the 62-year-old remains optimistic about their ability to step up against India, a team they have historically been passionate about facing.

He believes that playing with national pride and composure under pressure will be essential.

"It wasn't the ideal start, but when playing against India, Pakistan often rise to the occasion and play with great passion for their country and fans. However, it is also important for them to stay calm under pressure and effectively follow their bowling plans, especially in the final stages of the match," he said.

With a sold-out crowd expected at the Dubai International Stadium, predominantly supporting India, Raja believes the high-stakes environment could serve as extra motivation for Pakistan.

"On Sunday, there will be added pressure. The stadium will be packed with more Indian fans than Pakistan fans. It would be a great day to win against the odds!" he concluded.