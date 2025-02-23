'All our players are lions,' Wahab Riaz rallies support for Pakistan ahead of India clash

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) speaks to his teammates during a practice session at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 22, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz extended his best wishes to the national team ahead of their high-stakes Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals India, set to take place on Sunday in Dubai.

During a recent interview, Wahab expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform on the big stage.

"My best wishes are with captain Mohammad Rizwan and the Pakistan team. Every player in the squad is a match-winner," said Wahab.

He emphasised the importance of mindset and body language in such crucial encounters.

"Everything depends on how you play and what your body language is," he added.

Speaking about Pakistan’s strategy, the former fast bowler highlighted the significance of early breakthroughs.

"If Pakistan manages to dismiss India's key batters early, it will be a major advantage in the match," he said.

Urging fans to stand behind the team, Wahab added: "All our players are lions; we should support them wholeheartedly. We must remain hopeful for a victory against India."

The former Pakistan chief selector also spoke about the experience of Indian stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, acknowledging their hunger to make an impact at this stage of their careers.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be eager to contribute to their team. Every player hopes for a strong finish to their career," he said.

However, he noted that the high-pressure nature of the match could test even seasoned players.

"This situation will be filled with pressure for Kohli and Rohit," he remarked, while also acknowledging their ability to deliver in crucial moments.

"They have the experience to perform well under pressure, and their role will be crucial in this important Champions Trophy encounter," he added.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan winning three matches and India emerging victorious twice.

Their last meeting in the tournament was the iconic 2017 final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan secured a historic 180-run victory to claim their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Overall, in ODI history, the two rivals have clashed 135 times, with Pakistan winning 73 matches and India claiming 57 victories, while five encounters ended without a result.