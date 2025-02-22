Former Australia captain advises Pakistan ahead of India clash

Pakistan´s Haris Rauf (R) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand´s Daryl Mitchell during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting offered valuable advice to hosts and defending champions Pakistan ahead of their must-win blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Pakistan had a dismal start to their Champions Trophy title defence as they suffered a 60-run thrashing against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi, making their India clash a must-win match as another defeat would virtually end their campaign.

India, on the other hand, secured a comprehensive victory by defeating Bangladesh in their opening match at the aforementioned venue.

Considering both teams’ recent performances, Ponting believes that it would be difficult for Pakistan to beat India but did not rule out the possibility of the host nation making a comeback, citing their famous ‘unpredictability’.

"It's going to be hard for Pakistan now," Ponting said.

"We spoke only a few days ago and my prediction for that game was that Pakistan would beat New Zealand and probably beat them quite comfortably.

“Fakhar's injury didn't help their cause but they were chasing a very big total on the back of some great batting from New Zealand. To post 320, it was always going to be a hard run chase.

"With Pakistan, we talk about it every tournament, they're unpredictable. You never quite know what they're going to do.”

Ricky Ponting further opined that the green shirts can bounce back but would need to be at their ‘absolute best’ against the fierce rivals.

“On their day, they were as capable as anybody. And now, having lost to New Zealand, they're going to have to be at their absolute best against India to beat them.

“India's got off to a great start, Pakistan not so much. And with that injury that we spoke about, I think it's going to be hard for them to bounce back, but they can."