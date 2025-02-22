Australia topple several records with thumping victory over England

Australia and England players shake hands after their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Australia chased down a daunting 352-run target to crush England by five wickets in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, breaking multiple records in the process.

The former champions, who entered the tournament missing several key players, had a mountain to climb in their campaign opener as they were set a massive 352-run target by arch-rivals England.

Australia, in response, secured an astounding five-wicket victory by pulling off the highest successful run chase in the history of the 50-over ICC events.

It was also their second-highest run chase in ODIs, only behind their successful 359-run pursuit against India in 2013.

Notably, a total of 707 runs were scored in the recently concluded run-fest, which is now the highest match aggregate in Champions Trophy history, surpassing the previous best of 643, amassed during the 2017 edition between India and Sri Lanka.

England, who became the first team to breach the 350-run barrier in the history of the Champions Trophy, had also smashed a plethora of records in the first innings, thanks to Ben Duckett’s marathon knock.

The left-handed batter smashed 17 fours and three sixes on his way to scoring 165 off 142 deliveries, which is now the highest individual score in the history of the prestigious tournament.

Previously, the record for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy was held by New Zealand’s Nathan Astle, who remained unbeaten on 145 against the USA at The Oval in the 2004 edition.

Duckett also surpassed Joe Root’s 133-run innings against Bangladesh at The Oval in 2017, becoming the highest individual scorer for England in Champions Trophy history.

Moreover, England’s total of 351/8 is now the third-highest ODI score ever recorded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, joining the ranks of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The highest total at the venue remains Pakistan’s 375/3 against Zimbabwe in 2015, followed by Sri Lanka’s 357/9 against Bangladesh in 2008.