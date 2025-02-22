‘Do or die’: Stumbling Pakistan face steady India in Champions Trophy blockbuster

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Will Young during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match in Karachi on February 19, 2025 and India's Mohammed Shami (right) celebrates dismissing Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib during the second match in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: With just hours remaining in the commencement of the most-anticipated match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between fierce rivals Pakistan and India, the cricket fever has reached its zenith and the emotions are soaring high across borders.

Defending the prestigious title, which they won by humbling India in 2017, hosts Pakistan have odds against them heading into the match as they boast a bleak track record which saw them winning only one of the eight completed ODIs in the last decade against rivals.

India’s most recent ODI victory over Pakistan, however, came in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, where the host nation outclassed the green shirts by seven wickets and 117 balls to spare.

Pakistan had a dismal start to their Champions Trophy title defence as they suffered a 60-run thrashing against New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi, making their India clash a ‘do or die’ match as another defeat would virtually end their campaign.

India, who will be playing all of their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, lived up to their ‘favourites’ tag by sealing a rather comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in their opening match.

Adding further to their woes, Pakistan lost the services of their hard-hitting opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the tournament remainder after suffering an injury during the New Zealand match.

But India too, had their fair share of injury setbacks as the former champions will be without their frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite Bumrah’s unavailability, India still have a rather strong bowling attack, having the likes of Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Pakistan, continuing their rich legacy, will be more reliant on fast bowling as they are most likely to go with their pace trio of Shaheen Shah, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who will face strong competition from India’s established batting unit, featuring Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

However, the availability of only one specialist spinner in their squad, Abrar Ahmed, remains a point of concern for the green shirts as India, in contrast, played three spinners in their campaign opener.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played: 135 Pakistan won: 73 New Zealand won: 57 No Result: 5

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, W (most recent first)

India: W, W, W, W, L

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.