‘Best chance to make a mark,’ Pakistan coach Javed on India clash

Pakistan head coach Aqib Javed speaks during the pre-match press conference at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 22, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan head coach Aqib Javed on Saturday labelled the blockbuster India clash an ideal opportunity for his team to make a mark in the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan are on the edge after succumbing to a 60-run defeat in their campaign opener against New Zealand and now need to win both of their remaining group-stage fixtures to push for the semi-final qualification.

But the green shirts face a massive roadblock in their semi-final qualification as they next face arch-rivals India, who comprehensively won their opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Javed, while acknowledging the pressure the blockbuster clash possesses, sees it as an ideal opportunity for his players and the team to make a mark in the eight-team tournament.

He said that the defending champions still have a strong chance to make it to the knockout stage by winning their remaining matches.

"There is no game that you say we won't play without pressure. In the first game we lost. New Zealand is a strong team and have good balance,” said Javed.

“It doesn't make any difference after losing, there is a good chance for you to win and then the third and make it to the semis.

"Against India, it doesn't matter if it is a knockout. It is beyond the game. If you look at the positive, it's a time for an individual or a team to make a mark. We as a team are waiting for.”

Aqib Javed also addressed the availability of only one specialist spinner in their squad, calling fast bowling the national team’s strength.

He also backed Pakistan’s pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah to ‘bring something special’ in the high-stakes India clash.

“I have heard a lot of options. Other teams have too many spinners and we don't have. Teams play on their own strength,” Javed stated.

“We have specialist three. One of the best pace-bowling options with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris. They have all the ability to perform like the greats. When you play against India, it's a special feeling and they will bring something special tomorrow.”