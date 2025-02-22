Basit Ali makes shocking claim regarding Sharjeel Khan’s snub from T20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan plays a shot during their ODI against Australia in Sydney on January 22, 2017. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a startling claim regarding left-handed top-order batter Sharjeel Khan’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Ali, while speaking at a local news channel, claimed that Sharjeel was an ‘automatic choice’ for the green shirts’ opening slot for the mega event but was later ‘sidelined’.

“It was decided in the meeting that he [Sharjeel Khan] was the automatic choice. Two days later, it was said that he had become slow and lazy,” Ali said.

The former cricketer further claimed that his snub was a result of certain players’ insecurities, mainly due to his aggressive style of batting at the top of the order.

Ali further expressed displeasure over the national team’s dismal performances recently and slammed players for focusing on the International Cricket Council (ICC) Rankings.

“What is the use of such ranking if we are not winning matches?” he questioned.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharjeel Khan, who made his international debut in late 2013, remained a regular part of Pakistan’s white-ball sides until the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal in 2017.

The left-handed opener was handed a five-year ban, which however, was waived off two years later, allowing him to make a comeback in 2019.

Following the uplifting of his suspension, he participated in several domestic tournaments and PSL editions, eventually making his way back to international cricket in away T20Is against South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies in 2021.

His last ODI, however, came in 2017 against Australia, in which he scored a brisk 79 off 69 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes.