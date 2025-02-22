Pakistan's likely XI for Champions Trophy 2025 clash against India

Pakistan team during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Defending champions and tournament hosts Pakistan are set to face arch-rivals India in their second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

The Men in Green had a challenging start to their campaign, suffering a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening match in Karachi.

Adding to their concerns, opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, with left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq named as his replacement.

For the high-stakes encounter against India, Pakistan is expected to make two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Imam-ul-Haq and middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam.

Imam is likely to open the innings alongside Babar Azam, with Saud Shakeel slotting in at number three. Meanwhile, middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir is expected to be left out, making way for Kamran Ghulam.

The participation of Usman Khan remains uncertain, as he is currently out of form and has yet to make his ODI debut.

Pakistan is likely to retain its bowling attack, featuring pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, along with sole spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan has won three encounters, while India has emerged victorious twice.

Their most recent clash in the tournament came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan dominated India, securing a historic 180-run victory to claim their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other 135 times in ODIs. Out of these encounters, India has won 57 matches, whereas Pakistan has claimed victory on 73 occasions. Five matches ended without a result.

Pakistan’s likely playing XI against India:

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.