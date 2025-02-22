Duckett-led England break plethora of records during Australia clash

England batter Ben Duckett during Champions Trophy match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: England cricketer Ben Duckett on Saturday etched his name in the record books by registering the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history, surpassing a 21-year-old milestone during the clash against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Duckett's masterful 165-run knock, laced with 17 fours and three sixes, came off 142 deliveries as he dismantled the Australian bowling attack.

His explosive innings propelled England to a formidable total of 351/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Previously, the record for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy was held by New Zealand’s Nathan Astle, who remained unbeaten on 145 against the USA at The Oval in the 2004 edition.

With Duckett’s record-breaking feat, Indian batting legends Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar now occupy the fourth and fifth spots on the list of highest individual scores in the tournament’s history.

Highest Individual Scores in Champions Trophy History:

Ben Duckett (England) — 165 vs Australia, 2025

Nathan Astle (New Zealand) — 145 vs USA, 2004*

Andy Flower (Zimbabwe) — 145 vs India, 2002

Sourav Ganguly (India) — 141* vs South Africa, 2000

Sachin Tendulkar (India) — 141 vs Australia, 1998

Duckett also surpassed Joe Root’s 133-run innings against Bangladesh at The Oval in 2017, becoming the highest individual scorer for England in Champions Trophy history.

England’s monumental total of 351/8 also set a new record for the highest team total in Champions Trophy history, breaking New Zealand’s long-standing record of 347/4, set against the USA in 2004.

Highest Team Totals in Champions Trophy History:

England — 351/8 vs Australia, Lahore 2025

New Zealand — 347/4 vs USA, The Oval 2004

Pakistan — 338/4 vs India, The Oval 2017

India — 331/7 vs South Africa, Cardiff 2013

England — 323/8 vs South Africa, Centurion 2009

Moreover, England’s total of 351/8 is now the third-highest ODI score ever recorded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, joining the ranks of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The highest total at the venue remains Pakistan’s 375/3 against Zimbabwe in 2015, followed by Sri Lanka’s 357/9 against Bangladesh in 2008.