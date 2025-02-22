Key India player doubtful for Pakistan clash, says Shubman Gill

India's Shubman Gill speaks during the pre-match press conference at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 22, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is likely to miss the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 blockbuster clash against hosts Pakistan, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) on Sunday.

Pant, who missed India’s campaign opener against Bangladesh on Thursday as well as their recent home ODI series against England, was absent from the team huddle during their training session for the aforesaid fixture.

His absence led to speculations of injury concerns ahead of the high-voltage clash.

However, Gill, while addressing the pre-match conference, provided an update on Pant, sharing that the wicketkeeper is suffering from a viral fever.

“Rishabh is I think, down with viral that is why he did not come for practice,” said Gill.

The vice-captain also opened up on India’s ideal approach for the blockbuster clash, stating that the men in blue need to play aggressive and positive cricket but would strategise according to the nature of the pitch.

“The ideal approach is to assess the conditions and see how it's playing. We were lucky we got to the field first and saw how the wicket was playing,” said Gill.

“As a batter, you need to assess the conditions. Definitely, we need to play aggressive and positive cricket, but that depends on how the wicket plays. On these wickets, 260-280 is a good total.

“On another wicket, we might look to get 320, 350-plus. We don't have any particular target. But, we try and get 15–30 runs more than par total on any pitch.”

Shubman Gill further shared key insights regarding the pitch and due factor at the DISC, stating that the toss does not matter.

“Toss does not matter in Dubai. The dew is not setting in, if it was, it would have made a major difference.”

The right-handed batter also refrained from taking Pakistan as a ‘lesser’ side despite their recent struggles.

“India vs Pakistan is big, but Champions Trophy final is the bigger match. We have been playing good cricket but we will not take Pakistan as a lesser side.”