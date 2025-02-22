"I want Pakistan to win," says former Indian pacer ahead of Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shaha celebrates will team after dismissing Will Young during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

Former India medium-pacer Atul Wassan expressed his desire for the hosts and defending champions Pakistan to win the upcoming Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunday in Dubai.

During an interview, Wassan believes that such a result would keep the tournament exciting and competitive.

"I want Pakistan to win because it will make the tournament more interesting. If you don’t let Pakistan win, what’s the point? If they play well and win, it becomes a real contest," Wassan said.

Drawing an analogy, he added, "It’s like Amitabh Bachchan in movies—if he keeps defeating his enemies effortlessly, there’s no thrill in watching. I hope Pakistan makes a comeback; it will be good for the tournament."

Wassan, who played four Tests and nine ODIs for India in an international career that lasted less than a year, believes the India-Pakistan rivalry has become one-sided in recent years.

“Until Pakistan improves its cricket, there’s no excitement in watching India vs Pakistan games. When I played in the ’90s, Pakistan had so many great players, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar," he said.

“Whatever happened in Pakistan affected their cricket and they suffered because of it. Meanwhile, India have only grown stronger. Since the 2000s, we have dominated them," he added.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced off five times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan winning three encounters and India emerging victorious twice.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the 2017 final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan secured a historic 180-run victory to claim their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Overall, India and Pakistan have played 135 ODIs against each other. India has won 57 matches, while Pakistan has claimed victory 73 times, with five matches ending without a result.