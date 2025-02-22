Australia vs England Live Score, Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG today match 04

England's Joe Root (Left) and Ben Duckett (Right) during Champions Trophy match against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway, with England facing their arch-rivals Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first. During the toss, Australian captain Steve Smith explained the reasoning behind his decision.

"We're gonna have a bowl. It looks like a pretty good surface. There was a bit of dew when we were practicing, so we'd like to chase later on," Smith stated.

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler shared his thoughts on batting first.

"We probably would have batted. We were a bit 50-50 on whether the dew would come in or not. It looks like a really good surface, and we’ll try to make good first use of it. We are not trying to hide anything; we are very confident. We are really excited for the game, and the guys are in a really good place," Buttler said.