Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against England in Champions Trophy 2025

Australian captain Steve Smith and England captain Jos Buttler during the toss time ahead of Champions Trophy match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22, 2025. — Screengrab/LiveStream

LAHORE: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, ⁠Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

England and Australia have played a total of 160 ODI matches. Out of these, the Kangaroos won 90, while the Three Lions emerged victorious 65 times. Three matches ended in no result with two matches tied.

Matches played: 160

Australia won: 90

England won: 65

NR/Tied: 3/2

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Both the teams encountered each other five times in Champions Trophy event, out of which Australia won two, while England won three times.

Matches played: 05

Australia won: 02

England won: 03

FORM GUIDE:

Australia will aim to regain momentum after losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0.

England will seek a strong start following their white-ball series defeat to India on home soil.

Australia: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

England: W, L, L, L, L