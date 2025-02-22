Australia win toss, elect to bowl first against England in Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Playing XIs
England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
England and Australia have played a total of 160 ODI matches. Out of these, the Kangaroos won 90, while the Three Lions emerged victorious 65 times. Three matches ended in no result with two matches tied.
HEAD-TO-HEAD IN CHAMPIONS TROPHY
Both the teams encountered each other five times in Champions Trophy event, out of which Australia won two, while England won three times.
FORM GUIDE:
Australia will aim to regain momentum after losing the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0.
England will seek a strong start following their white-ball series defeat to India on home soil.
Australia: W, L, L, L, L (most recent first)
England: W, L, L, L, L
