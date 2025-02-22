Mohammad Amir analyses India’s weaknesses ahead of Pakistan clash

Mohammad Amir poses with his Player of the Match award. — PCB

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir believes that while the Indian team appears strong on paper, they made several mistakes against Bangladesh in their recently concluded Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

During a recent interview, Amir stated, "On the day of a match between India and Pakistan, the team that makes fewer mistakes wins."

"The Indian team looks strong on paper. If we look at their performance in bilateral series, they have played well, but they made a lot of mistakes in their first match against Bangladesh. Now, with a high-pressure match against Pakistan coming up, if India repeats the same mistakes, Pakistan will have a chance to win," he added.

While Pakistan struggled in all departments during their opening game, the former pacer feels that a win against India could significantly boost their confidence and propel them toward another Champions Trophy final.

He also suggested that Pakistan is unlikely to make major changes to their playing XI, apart from a forced alteration due to Fakhar Zaman's injury.

"There will hardly be any changes in the team. Either Imam-ul-Haq or Usman Khan can play. The rest of the team will remain unchanged," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, will face India in their second match of the tournament on Sunday in Dubai.

The Men in Green suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening game at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 19.

Meanwhile, India began their campaign with a convincing win, successfully chasing a 229-run target against Bangladesh, thanks to Shubman Gill’s brilliant 101-run knock.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the Champions Trophy. Pakistan has won three encounters, while India has emerged victorious twice.

Their most recent clash in the tournament came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan dominated India, securing a historic 180-run victory to claim their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other 135 times in ODIs. Out of these encounters, India has won 57 matches, whereas Pakistan has claimed victory on 73 occasions. Five matches ended without a result.