Sourav Ganguly predicts winner of India-Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy 2025

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly speaks during a promotional event in Kolkata, India, on February 21, 2025. — AFP

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has downplayed Pakistan’s chances of defeating India in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match, scheduled to take place on Sunday in Dubai.

During a recent event, Ganguly highlighted India's strong spin attack as a key advantage heading into the clash.

“India are not just favorites against Pakistan, but for me, they are favorites for this tournament. It won’t be easy for Pakistan. The spinners will also play a crucial role. I think India will go with the same (bowling) combination,” Ganguly said.

India has opted for a three-man spin attack, selecting Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, while Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami lead the pace department, supported by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

In contrast, Pakistan has included only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in their playing XI and has just one frontline spinner in their 15-member squad.

“On the wicket in Dubai, they will need spinners. I presume this Dubai pitch will turn a bit, and Pakistan doesn’t play spin very well. India has quality spinners,” he added.

The former India skipper also predicted an early exit for Pakistan from the tournament.

“New Zealand has beaten Pakistan, so New Zealand is ahead. If India beats Pakistan, then Pakistan will probably be out of the competition. So, I see India and New Zealand progressing from this group,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that India enters the match with momentum after a commanding victory over Bangladesh in their Group A opener on Thursday in Dubai.

Mohammed Shami shone in his return to ICC events, taking five wickets, while spinners Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav effectively restricted Bangladesh’s scoring during the middle overs.

At one stage, Axar Patel was close to a hat-trick as Bangladesh struggled at 35 for 5, but a 150-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali helped them reach 228.

India successfully chased the target with six wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant century from Shubman Gill and a solid start from Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a significant setback, losing by 60 runs to New Zealand in the tournament’s opening match in Karachi on Wednesday.

Centuries from Tom Latham and Will Young powered New Zealand to a formidable total of 320.