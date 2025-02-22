Champions Trophy 2025: Former cricketer names this Pakistan batter as 'biggest threat' to India

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Left) and teammates pose in the official team jersey for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 07, 2025. — PCB

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla believes that Pakistan’s middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha poses the biggest threat to the Men in Blue ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage clash in Dubai on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Chawla highlighted Agha’s attacking style, which was evident during Pakistan’s record run chase against South Africa in the recently concluded ODI Tri-Series.

The batter also played a valiant knock in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, scoring 42 off 28 balls despite the challenging circumstances during the chase in Karachi.

“The biggest threat from the Pakistan team is Salman Agha because he’s the kind of player who can change the course of a game on his day,” Chawla said.

“He’s an attacking batsman, and we have seen what he is capable of. When Pakistan was chasing 350-odd runs against South Africa, the kind of hundred he got was remarkable. He’s also batting well against New Zealand. He’s an aggressive player who can turn the game around," he added.

Additionally, the 36-year-old assessed both teams and suggested that India may have the upper hand, given their superior record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments and their strong recent form.

He backed India to have the edge in this high-stakes encounter.

“Based on form, India has the edge because, in ICC tournaments, especially in the one-day format, India has performed well against Pakistan," he said.

Although Pakistan has a slight advantage in the Champions Trophy, looking at the current form—the way the Indian team is playing and how Pakistan played against New Zealand—India has a better chance," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, will face India in their second match of the tournament on Sunday in Dubai.

The Men in Green suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening game at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 19.

Meanwhile, India started their campaign on a winning note, comfortably chasing a 229-run target against Bangladesh, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s outstanding 101-run knock.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the Champions Trophy, with the Men in Green winning three encounters and the Men in Blue emerging victorious twice.

Their most recent clash in the tournament came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan dominated India, securing a historic 180-run victory to claim their first-ever Champions Trophy title.