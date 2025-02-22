'India far ahead in talent than Pakistan,' says Irfan Pathan ahead of Champions Trophy clash

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Left) before the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025 and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) warms up during a Pakistan Nets Session at ICC Academy on February 21, 2025. — ICC

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed confidence in team India’s ability to handle high-pressure situations ahead of their crucial Champions Trophy 2025 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The highly anticipated encounter is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

India started their campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, while the hosts and defending champions Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand, leaving them at the bottom of the Group A points table.

“When it comes to Pakistan, they have plenty of issues in the team,” Pathan said.

“Some of the senior players don’t play the aggressive, modern-day brand of white-ball cricket. Can they change it? It’s very difficult."

“But more than strengths and weaknesses, it’s all about the India-Pakistan occasion. The team that handles the pressure better will emerge victorious,” he added.

The former pacer believes India is well-equipped to navigate high-stakes situations, emphasizing their superior talent and composure in crucial moments.

"What we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, we know how to handle a tough situation and the big occasion as well. As far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket," he said.

The 40-year-old also highlighted the importance of senior pacer Mohammad Shami’s recent five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, which made him the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets.

"(It was) good to see Mohammad Shami get a fifer. He will get a lot of confidence out of it as well because after injury, coming back on the field, it's not easy especially for fast bowlers (but) he did well," Pathan said.

Discussing India’s squad depth, he praised the team’s all-round abilities.

"We (India) have good all-round abilities in the team as well. Axar (Patel) is picking up wickets and we have a lot of options as well. Hopefully that momentum will be carried," he said.

He also lauded India’s batting firepower, particularly Shubman Gill’s form.

"Shubman (Gill) is in tremendous form and once Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) keep scoring runs consistently, this team will be unstoppable," he remarked.

For the unversed, India and Pakistan have met five times in the history of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan holds a slight edge with three wins, while India has triumphed twice.

Their most recent encounter in the tournament was the 2017 final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan delivered a stunning performance to defeat India by 180 runs, securing their maiden Champions Trophy title.