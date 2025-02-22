Two complaints lodged over irregularities amid National Cycling Championship

Cyclists wait for roads closure ahead of the commencement of the 9th National Cycling Championship in Islamabad on February 21, 2025. — X/faizanlakhani

KARACHI: The Bikestan Cycling Academy, one of the participating teams, has submitted two formal complaints to the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) following the opening day of the 9th National Cycling Championship in Islamabad, citing irregularities in the Women Elite Road Race and serious safety concerns during the event.

In a letter addressed to Haroon General, Secretary of the PCF, the management of the team highlighted confusion over the inclusion of a Women Masters category in the Women Elite Road Race.

According to the complaint, the Women Masters category was introduced without prior notice, causing significant disruption and raising questions about the fairness of the competition.

“The race was originally set to include only four participants in the Women Elite category. However, at the start line, it was announced that there was one entry in the Women Masters category,” the complaint stated.

The academy alleged that Rabia, initially positioned separately as a Masters competitor, was later categorized as an Elite rider, while another team member was retroactively designated as the Masters participant.

The academy has called for a formal review, seeking clarification on why the category was introduced without notice, who authorized the change, and how such issues will be prevented in future races.

“This lack of transparency and last-minute rule changes raise serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of the race,” the letter read.

In a separate complaint, the academy criticized the event’s arrangements, citing “highly unsafe conditions” for participants.

The letter highlighted the absence of traffic control and road closures, with vehicles moving freely alongside cyclists during the race.

“The roads were not closed or controlled, leading to vehicles moving freely alongside the riders. This created an extremely dangerous situation,” the complaint stated.

The academy also noted the lack of marshals or officials to manage the route, describing the event as chaotic and hazardous. “The overall lack of concern for rider safety was evident,” the letter added.

The complaints urged the PCF to take immediate action to address these issues, emphasizing the need for improved safety protocols and better organization in future races.

Key questions raised include why traffic control measures were not implemented and what steps will be taken to ensure rider safety moving forward.

The 9th National Cycling Championship, which began today, has drawn participants from across the country.

According to an announcement by the PCF, Ali Illyas of SSGC won the gold medal in men’s 112km elite race, Umar Farooq bagged silver while Mohammad Shan won the bronze medal.