Jonathan Trott highlights Afghanistan’s shortcomings after South Africa loss

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott speaks at the post-match press conference after their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott highlighted his team’s shortcomings in their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against South Africa here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Trott, while addressing the post-match presentation, said that his bowlers’ inability to take early wickets allowed South Africa to amass a big total but also acknowledged Ryan Rickelton and skipper Temba Bavuma’s knocks crucial in setting the game up for the Proteas.

“I think, we let them get a few too many [runs]. We had them in a decent position but we did not get early wickets, unfortunately. I think they played really well,” said Trott.

“[It was the] combination of perhaps not being on it with the ball as much as you would like to have been but I also think that they played really well.

“I think Rickelton is in really good form and Bavuma played nice as they set the game up and perhaps we let them a get them a few too many on that wicket. I think we should have limited them more had we bowled better.”

Trott then asserted that Afghanistan lacked a good start while chasing a massive 316-run target and lost too many wickets until the halfway mark.

“We did not have a good start. And to chase down a total like that, you sort of need a good solid platform,” Trott said.

“I think they were 104 after 20 [overs] but they were one down and we lost quite a few more wickets by that point.”

Trott further called for the need for their top order to set up the game, who according to him, coped soft dismissals against a disciplined South African bowling attack.

“The openers need to set up the game as well as the top three or four batters and I think that within their dismissals there were few soft dismissals.

“[We played] a lot of dot balls early on and I think the pitch sort of aided the South African bowlers but they bowled really well and made it quite hard work for us.”