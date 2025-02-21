Champions Trophy: Former Australia captain predicts winner of Pakistan-India clash

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) celebrates dismissing India's Rohit Sharma during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh gave his verdict on the potential outcome of the highly-anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Waugh, who led Australia to World Cup glory in 1999, coined India as the favourites to win the blockbuster clash but did not rule out defending champions Pakistan due to their unpredictability.

“An India-Pakistan game is more than a cricket match. It’s a huge event. Pakistan has been hot and cold over the last 12 months,” stated Waugh.

“They are capable of doing really good things, so you are never sure what Pakistan side is going to turn up. India is the favourite, but it would not surprise me either if Pakistan wins the game,” he added.

Waugh also touched on the concerns regarding India’s ace batter Virat Kohli’s form, stating he never writes off great players despite their struggles.

“I never write off great players. People said that Steve Smith was out of form, and as soon as you say that, they go out and score a hundred,” Waugh said.

“If people write off someone like Virat Kohli, it’s probably the best thing they can do because it will motivate him to perform well.”

Steve Waugh then went on to express his belief that Kohli can overcome his vulnerability against outside off-stump deliveries with concentration and focus.

“The tendency to hang the bat outside off stump is something he could rectify pretty quickly. It comes down to concentration and focus,” said Waugh.

“Maybe those are the areas that are down at the moment. Maybe he thinks too far ahead, or thinks about the consequences rather than playing it one ball at a time,” he concluded.