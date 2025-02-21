Champions Trophy 2025: Yuvraj Singh predicts which team holds advantage in India-Pakistan clash

An undated picture of former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh believes Pakistan has the upper hand over India ahead of their highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 clash, set to take place in the UAE on February 23.

In a recent interview, Yuvraj stated that Pakistan’s familiarity with Dubai’s conditions gives them a significant advantage over the Men in Blue.

"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well," Yuvraj said.

The 43-year-old also echoed the views of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who emphasized the importance of match-winners in high-pressure games.

"You talk about match-winners—yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away," he said.

"The India-Pakistan clash is not just about match-winners; it's about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," he added.

Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, will face India in their second match of the tournament on Sunday in Dubai.

The Men in Green suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening game at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 19.

Meanwhile, India started their campaign on a winning note, comfortably chasing a 229-run target against Bangladesh, courtesy of Shubman Gill’s outstanding 101-run knock.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other five times in the Champions Trophy, with the Men in Green winning three encounters and the Men in Blue emerging victorious twice.

Their most recent clash in the tournament came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan dominated India, securing a historic 180-run victory to claim their first-ever Champions Trophy title.