Ton-up Rickelton powers South Africa to massive total against Afghanistan

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates scoring a century during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Opening batter Ryan Rickelton’s brisk century propelled South Africa to a mammoth total against Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma’s decision to bat first bore fruit as his side notched up 315/6 in the allotted overs.

The Proteas, however, had a shaky start to their innings as Mohammad Nabi dismissed Tony de Zorzi (11) on the first delivery of the sixth over with just 28 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Bavuma joined Rickelton in the middle and launched an astounding recovery.

The duo batted sensibly to add 129 runs for the second wicket until Nabi struck again to get rid of the South Africa captain, who scored 58 off 76 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Rickelton was then involved in a 44-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen and brought up his maiden ODI century before getting run out by Rashid Khan.

He remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 103 off 106 balls, laced with seven fours and a six.

The Proteas then suffered another major blow to their batting expedition as van der Dussen fell victim to Noor Ahmad after a 46-ball 52, comprised of three fours and two sixes.

Aiden Markram then bolstered South Africa’s total past the 300-run mark with a blistering half-century.

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 52 off 36 deliveries with the help of six fours and a six.

He was also involved in an important 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket with David Miller,

who scored 14 off 18.

Mohammad Nabi was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, picking up two wickets for 51 runs in his 10 overs, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor and Fazalhaq Farooqi chipped in with one scalp apiece.