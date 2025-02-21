Champions Trophy 2025: Jos Buttler backs PSL experience for England’s success

England captain Jos Buttler during nets session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy match against Australia on February 21, 2025 in Lahore. — ICC

LAHORE: England captain Jos Buttler on Friday emphasised the significance of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience as the team gears up for their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Australia tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Buttler expressed confidence in his squad while acknowledging the challenges posed by local conditions.

“We’ve had a few productive practice sessions in Lahore, which have been very beneficial,” Buttler stated.

“Our top three batters are in great form, and we aim to step onto the field with a strong combination,” he added.

With England set to face tough competition, the wicketkeeper-batter highlighted the importance of posting a competitive total.

“We will try to score as many runs as possible to put pressure on the opposition,” he said.

Reflecting on England’s struggles in India, where conditions proved challenging, the 34-year-old remained optimistic that the experience gained by players from playing in the PSL would be advantageous.

“The conditions here in Pakistan will be different from India,” he noted.

“However, we have players in our squad who have played in the PSL, and they are sharing their experience with us, which is proving to be valuable,” he said.

England will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against arch-rivals Australia on Saturday in Lahore. The Three Lions will be under pressure following a disappointing 3-0 ODI series defeat against India.

Their second group-stage match is scheduled against Afghanistan on February 26 at Gaddafi Stadium, followed by their final group encounter against South Africa on March 1 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Buttler-led England on Thursday announced their playing XI for the crucial match against Australia.

The 2019 World Cup winners made three changes from the team that played the third ODI against India earlier this month.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, who last played an ODI in September 2023, returns to the squad and will don the gloves. Smith will bat at number three, joining Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the top order.

England playing XI against Australia for Champions Trophy 2025:

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, ⁠Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood.

England's group stage fixtures: