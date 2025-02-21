Here’s why Heinrich Klaasen not playing against Afghanistan

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the tri-nation ODI series match against Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: In-form wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen missed South Africa’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against Afghanistan, underway here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

According to Cricket South Africa (CSA), Klaasen was rested as a precautionary measure due to a left elbow soft tissue injury.

Klaasen’s absence serves as a major setback to South Africa, considering his form in the format.

In his last four ODIs, all against Pakistan, the right-handed batter scored 86, 97, 81 and 86.

Another wicketkeeper batting option was Tristan Stubbs, who was presumably not in contention to make it to the playing XI.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s absence, South Africa still have a strong batting unit, comprised of Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi and skipper Temba Bavuma at the top, followed by Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and David Miller in the middle.

All-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen give further depth to their batting arsenal.

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

When this story was filed, South Africa were 248/3 in 42.4 overs as Noor Ahmad got rid of set batter van der Dussen.

The middle-order batter scored 52 off 46 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Leading the way for the Proteas, however, was Rickelton, who scored his maiden ODI century before getting run out by Rashid Khan.

Rickelton smashed seven fours and a six on his way to a 106-ball 103.