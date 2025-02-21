Haris Rauf confident in Pakistan’s comeback against India in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf celebrates after dismissing Daryl Mitchell during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Friday expressed confidence in the national team’s ability to bounce back after a disappointing start to their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the right-arm speedster assured that the team remains composed and focused ahead of their highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals India.

“There’s no pressure at all; everyone is relaxed, and we’ll approach the match just like any other normal game,” Rauf said, dismissing concerns about the team's morale following the opening defeat.

He highlighted Pakistan’s past successes at the venue, emphasizing the team’s ability to perform under pressure.

“No doubt, we have defeated India twice at this venue, and we will try to play the same kind of cricket that helped us win those matches. Many of the boys are confident that it will be a good game,” he stated.

While acknowledging the significance of past records, the 31-year-old stressed the importance of adaptability, given the nature of the playing surface.

“The record here is quite good, but in the end, it all depends on what the conditions demand. Sometimes, it turns into a spin-friendly track, but the focus is to utilize the conditions in the best possible way,” he added.

When asked about the team’s plans to counter India's formidable batting lineup in UAE conditions, Rauf emphasized the importance of assessing the pitch before finalizing strategies.

“When we go onto the field, we’ll first analyze what the pitch demands and then deliver accordingly against any batsman,” he said.

The pacer further reinforced that the entire squad is motivated to give their best.

“All the boys are positive and will try their best. Obviously, every match is important for us, and everyone will give their maximum effort. The goal is to put in full effort across all three departments and plan accordingly to win this match.”

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy campaign has been marred by injury setbacks, with first Saim Ayub and now Fakhar Zaman ruled out of the tournament.

Addressing these challenges, Rauf downplayed concerns over their impact on the team’s preparations.

“Injuries can happen anytime—you can even get injured while walking. Some things are beyond your control, and there’s no point in overthinking them. It has nothing to do with coaching or anything else,” he remarked.

Despite the setbacks, he remained optimistic about the team's batting depth.

“Obviously, both Saim and Fakhar were our in-form batsmen, and their absence has led to several changes, including adjustments in the batting lineup. The combination we were building has been disrupted, but we have other batsmen who can step up and perform well to cover for it,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Rizwan-led Pakistan team will face India in their second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan lost their tournament opener against New Zealand by 60 runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 19.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue made a winning start against Bangladesh, comfortably chasing down a 229-run target, thanks to Shubman Gill's exceptional 101-run knock.