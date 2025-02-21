Mohammad Amir reveals conversation with Fakhar Zaman after injury

Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman (Left) during training session ahead of Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (Right) during T20 World Cup match against India. — AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir shared details of his conversation with opening batter Fakhar Zaman, who sustained an injury during Pakistan’s opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand.

Speaking on a private TV channel, Amir revealed his close friendship with Fakhar, built over a month-long stint together in the ILT20 league. Concerned about Fakhar’s injury, the former pacer reached out to inquire whether it was related to his knee or back.

According to him, the left-handed batter clarified that he is suffering from a side strain, which could sideline him for up to two months.

"I contacted Fakhar Zaman to check on his injury, and he informed me that he has a side strain, meaning he will be out for nearly two months," Amir stated.

The left-arm pacer also shared that during their morning conversation, Fakhar mentioned experiencing mild coughing, which aggravates his pain and makes breathing difficult.

Amir stated that side strain injuries generally require about six weeks to heal, followed by a rehabilitation period before a full recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the 34-year-old was ruled out of the ongoing tournament after sustaining the injury in the very first over of New Zealand’s innings, forcing him to leave the field for medical assessment.

Though he attempted a return later, he ultimately had to walk off again, raising serious concerns about his fitness.

Despite the discomfort, he still came out to bat during Pakistan’s chase of 321 runs. However, he struggled to find his rhythm and managed only a scratchy 24 before being dismissed.

On February 20, Imam-ul-Haq, who recently represented Pakistan Shaheens in a Champions Trophy warm-up match against South Africa, was confirmed as Fakhar’s replacement in the squad.

Imam is expected to join the national team in Dubai today and is likely to feature in the high-stakes clash against arch-rivals India on February 23.