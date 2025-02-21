Champions Trophy 2025: Former Pakistan captain backs Imam-ul-Haq ahead of India clash

Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq during Asia Cup match against Nepal in Multan on August 30, 2023. — AFP

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his support for opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, backing him to shine in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 ahead of the highly anticipated clash against India.

Imam has been named as Fakhar Zaman's replacement after the latter was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The left-handed batter is set to join the squad today, just in time for the crucial encounter against arch-rivals India.

During a recent interview, Hafeez advised Imam to focus on improving his strike rate and intent, which are crucial in modern-day cricket.

“He is a fantastic player with a strong record in ODIs. The biggest question mark is his strike rate. The missing element in his game is the intent to score quickly as an opener,” Hafeez stated.

The former all-rounder emphasised that Imam is a quality player capable of delivering strong performances for Pakistan at the international level.

“I wish him all the best. Even though he has come in as a replacement, he is a strong character, and I am confident he will seize this opportunity,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Imam has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in the 50-over format. In 72 ODIs, he has amassed 3,138 runs at an impressive average of 48.27, including 20 half-centuries and nine centuries.

Recently, he featured in Pakistan Shaheens' warm-up match against South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a brilliant knock of 98 runs off 94 balls, striking six fours and one six.

His track record in UAE conditions is also commendable. In 13 matches, he has scored 485 runs at an average of 48.50, including three fifties and a century.

Imam has also represented Pakistan in the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups, playing 14 matches and scoring 467 runs at an average of 33.35.