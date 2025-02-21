Champions Trophy 2025 - Afghanistan vs South Africa - Match 03 - Live score

Afghanistan captain Hashmatulllah Shahidi and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the toss ahead of Champions Trophy clash at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2025. — Screengrab

KARACHI: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the third match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Afghanistan and South Africa have faced each other in five ODI matches, with the Proteas leading the head-to-head with three wins, while Afghanistan has won twice.

Matches played: 05 Afghanistan won: 02 South Africa won: 03

This will be the first time both teams face each other in an ICC Champions Trophy event.

FORM GUIDE

Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will be in red-hot form, having won back-to-back ODI series against South Africa, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

South Africa, on the other hand, will need to regain their confidence in the fifty-over format after losing their home series against Pakistan 3-0 and finishing winless in the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series.

Afghanistan: L, W, NR, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: L, L, L, L, L