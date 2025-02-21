Champions Trophy 2025: Shahid Afridi gives advice to Mohsin Naqvi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (Left) during the T20 match between Multan Sultans and the MCC at Aitchison College on February 19, 2020 in Lahore and Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi (Right) during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025. — AFP/ICC

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to appoint the right individuals in key positions to enhance the team's structure and performance.

Speaking in an interview, Afridi emphasized the need for experienced decision-makers.

"Mohsin Naqvi should consult senior and experienced individuals who understand international cricket and focus on building a strong system. You don’t need too many people for advice—five, six, or ten are enough," Afridi said.

"For instance, when Mohammad Yousuf joined, he developed a plan outlining his objectives for the next four to six months. But the main point remains—the right person should be in the right position," he added.

Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss to New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on February 19 at National Stadium, Karachi.

Following this defeat, both the Pakistan cricket team and the selection committee have faced intense criticism from fans and former cricketers.

Earlier, Pakistan had also lost two matches against New Zealand in the tri-nation ODI series at the same venue. Notably, Pakistan has now suffered three defeats against New Zealand within a span of 15 days—twice in the tri-nation series and once in the Champions Trophy opener.

In the tournament opener, New Zealand batted first and posted a commanding total of 320/5, with Will Young and Tom Latham scoring centuries, while Glenn Phillips contributed a crucial 61-run knock.

In response, Pakistan was bowled out for 260, with Khushdil Shah providing some resistance with a quickfire 69 off 49 balls, while Babar Azam managed a scratchy 64 off 90 deliveries.

Adding to Pakistan’s woes, opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the entire Champions Trophy due to injury.

His absence is a major setback ahead of Pakistan’s high-stakes match against India in Dubai on February 23. Imam-ul-Haq has been named as his replacement.

Many cricket experts and fans believe that Pakistan’s squad for the Champions Trophy lacks a winning combination.

Concerns have been raised over the absence of a reliable opening batter, instability in the middle order, and the lack of a frontline spinner in the team.

With the crucial clash against India approaching, Fakhar’s absence is seen as a significant blow, as he was considered a key player capable of delivering big performances against the arch-rivals.