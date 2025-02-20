Champions Trophy: Group A points table after India beat Bangladesh

India's Virat Kohli (centre) plays a shot during the second match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: Former champions India secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

India, chasing their third Champions Trophy title, got off to an ideal start to their campaign as an all-round effort saw them beating Bangladesh by six wickets and 21 balls to spare.

The victory put them second in Group A standings, only behind New Zealand in terms of net run rate, who remained at the summit, thanks to their 60-run victory over hosts and defending champions Pakistan in the curtain-raiser on Wednesday.

Bangladesh are in third place, while Pakistan are at the bottom with a negative net run rate.



Group A Points Table:

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 1 1 0 2 1.20 India 1 1 0 2 0.408 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.408 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -1.20

Notably, India had the opportunity to book Bangladesh on a meagre total and chase a modest total to pip New Zealand in the standings as they had reduced the Tigers to 35/5 in 8.3 overs.

But, a fighting 151-run partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali lifted Bangladesh to a respectable total of 228 all out despite Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul.

Hridoy remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 100 off 118 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Jaker made 68 from 114 balls.

In response, India were forced to make hard yards to clinch the victory as they lost four wickets in the process despite an anchoring century by top-ranked Shubman Gill.

Gill top-scored for India with an unbeaten 101 off 129 deliveries with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul were the other notable run-getters for India, scoring 41 each.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group will advance to the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals.