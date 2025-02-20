ICC says Pakistan’s omission from Champions Trophy logo a ‘technical glitch’

The highlighted area in shows ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 logo without host nation Pakistan's name during the broadcast of the second match between India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Screengrab/Livestream

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a clarification on the Champions Trophy 2025 logo during the match between former champions India and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

The broadcast of the recently-concluded Group A fixture between India and Dubai did not feature the host country Pakistan’s name in the official logo of the tournament, leading to widespread speculations.

Meanwhile, an ICC official, provided a clarification on the matter and revealed it occurred due to a ‘technical glitch’.

The spokesperson further ensured that all of the upcoming Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, will feature the host nation’s name in the logo during the broadcast.

“The omission was due to a graphics-related technical issue, which will be rectified from tomorrow. It was not possible to change the logo during the match.”

The ICC official further clarified that Pakistan’s name on the logo was visible in the social media clips as the glitch was limited to broadcast.

The development came a month after Indian media had reported that India’s jersey for the Champions Trophy 2025 will not feature host Pakistan’s name with the logo.

The report drew an outburst from Pakistan fans until the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that it will follow the ICC guidelines regarding the men’s Champions Trophy, specifically regarding sporting the official logo.