Champions Trophy: England announce playing XI for Australia clash

England's Jofra Archer (centre) celebrates dismissing India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (unpictured) during their third ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, 2025. — BCCI

LAHORE: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday, unveiled the playing XI for their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against Australia, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday.

The 2019 World Cup winners made three changes from the one that featured in the third ODI against India earlier this month.

Wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith, who last played an ODI in September 2023 will don the gloves on his return to the team.

Smith will bat at number three, joining Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the top order.

Their middle order is comprised of skipper Jos Buttler, veteran Joe Root, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone.

Right-arm pacer Jofra Archer also made his return to the lineup and will be accompanied by fellow seamers Mark Wood and Brydon Carse.

In the spin attack, England persisted with experienced Adil Rashid, who will be supported by part-timers Livingstone and Root.

Following their campaign opener against Australia, England will take on Afghanistan on February 26 before travelling to Karachi, where they will lock horns with South Africa on March 1.

England XI:

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, ⁠Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood.

England's group stage fixtures:

February 22: Australia vs England, Lahore

February 26: Afghanistan vs England, Lahore

March 01: South Africa vs England, Karachi