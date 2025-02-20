Home
Latest
Champions Trophy
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
Champions Trophy 2025: Luck or lapses for Pakistan?
First Saim Ayub and now Fakhar Zaman out of Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad
By Web Desk
February 20, 2025
Saim Ayub
Fakhar Zaman
Comments
Submit
LATEST NEWS
Champions Trophy 2025: Indian journalists granted Pakistan visa
Champions Trophy: Fans slam Pakistan team after New Zealand defeat
Champions Trophy: Were Pakistan too dependent on Fakhar Zaman?
Champions Trophy: Karachi fans turn up in large number for Pakistan-New Zealand clash
More From Digital
Mohammad Rizwan confirms Babar Azam to continue open in Champions Trophy
Will Haris Rauf be ready for Champions Trophy 2025 opener?
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan team fans gathered outside National Stadium
'Stop calling me King,' says Babar Azam
Karachi fans ignite Champions Trophy spirit with new stadium unveiling
How will Jasprit Bumrah's absence affect India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign?
PCB chief hosts special lunch for National Stadium labourers
Floodlight failure in Cuttack disrupts second India-England ODI
Comments