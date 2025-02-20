Champions Trophy: Imam-ul-Haq to join Pakistan squad in Dubai ahead of India clash

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will join the national cricket team in Dubai on Friday after being released by his domestic side, PTV, from the ongoing President’s Trophy.

He will be available for the selection in the game against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

The left-handed batsman, who also scored a century today for PTV, will replace Fakhar Zaman in the squad for the upcoming match against arch-rivals India.

Fakhar sustained the injury while fielding during Pakistan’s match against New Zealand in Karachi. The left-hander fell awkwardly in the opening over of the game and had to leave the field for medical evaluation.

Although he made a brief return, he soon exited again, raising concerns about his fitness.



Subsequent scans confirmed an oblique tear, leading to his withdrawal from the tournament just ahead of Pakistan's crucial encounter against India on February 23 in Dubai.

PCB named Imam ul Haq as the replacement of Fakhar Zaman in the squad for the trophy, and he celebrated his return to Pakistan’s squad by scoring 158 for PTV against OGDCL.

“Imam-ul-Haq has been released by PTV and will travel to tomorrow after a brief stay in Lahore,” a source said. “He will be available for selection for the match against India.”

The 29-year-old top-order batsman has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in limited-overs cricket. However, he was ignored by the selectors in the initial squad they named for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Imam-ul-Haq has played 72 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 3138 runs at an outstanding average of 48.27.