Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 23-year-old ODI record

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday, surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest to 11,000 runs in ODI cricket.
The top-order batter achieved the milestone during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here when he hit Mustafizur Rahman for a four in the fifth over.
Rohit amassed the milestone in 261 innings, 15 fewer than batting great Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in January 2002.
The elusive list is led by his teammate Virat Kohli, who breached the 11000 ODI runs barrier during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, conceding just 222 innings.
Fastest to 11000 ODI runs
Furthermore, Rohit is only the 10th batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 11000 runs, joining the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Jacques Kallis.
Most Runs in Men’s ODIs
When this story was filed, India were 51/0 in eight overs, while chasing 229 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 37 and 14 respectively.
Batting first, Bangladesh could accumulate 228 runs before getting bowled out in the final over despite an anchoring sixth-wicket partnership between centurion Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali.
Hridoy remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 100 off 118 with the help of six fours and two sixes, while Jaker made 68 from 114 balls.
