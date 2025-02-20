Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 23-year-old ODI record

India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday, surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second-fastest to 11,000 runs in ODI cricket.

The top-order batter achieved the milestone during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opener against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here when he hit Mustafizur Rahman for a four in the fifth over.

Rohit amassed the milestone in 261 innings, 15 fewer than batting great Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in January 2002.

The elusive list is led by his teammate Virat Kohli, who breached the 11000 ODI runs barrier during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, conceding just 222 innings.

Fastest to 11000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli – 222 innings

Rohit Sharma – 261 innings

Sachin Tendulkar – 276 innings

Ricky Ponting – 286 innings

Sourav Ganguly – 288 innings

Furthermore, Rohit is only the 10th batter in the history of ODI cricket to score 11000 runs, joining the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Jacques Kallis.

Most Runs in Men’s ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar - 18,426 Kumar Sangakkara - 14,234 Virat Kohli - 13,962 Ricky Ponting - 13,704 Sanath Jayasuriya - 13,430 Mahela Jayawardene - 12,650 Inzamam-ul-Haq - 11,739 Jacques Kallis - 11,579 Sourav Ganguly - 11,363 Rohit Sharma - 11,000*

When this story was filed, India were 51/0 in eight overs, while chasing 229 runs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill unbeaten on 37 and 14 respectively.

Batting first, Bangladesh could accumulate 228 runs before getting bowled out in the final over despite an anchoring sixth-wicket partnership between centurion Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali.

Hridoy remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 100 off 118 with the help of six fours and two sixes, while Jaker made 68 from 114 balls.