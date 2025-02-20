Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammed Shami equals Saqlain Mushtaq's ODI record

An undated picture of former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq (Left) and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami during Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — AFP/ICC

DUBAI: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Thursday equalled former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's record during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh.

Shami delivered an exceptional 10-over spell, picking up five wickets, and became the joint second-fastest bowler to claim 200 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The right-arm pacer reached the landmark in 104 innings, equalling Mushtaq’s record for the second-fastest to 200 wickets in terms of matches played.

Starc remains the fastest to achieve the milestone, having taken just 102 innings.

Fastest to 200 Wickets in ODIs (By Innings):

Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 102 innings

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) – 104 innings

Mohammed Shami (India) – 104 innings

Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 107 innings

Brett Lee (Australia) – 112 innings

Moreover, in terms of deliveries bowled, the 34-year-old surpassed Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq to become the fastest bowler to reach the 200-wicket milestone.

Fastest to 200 Wickets in ODIs (By Deliveries):

Mohammed Shami (India) – 5,126 deliveries

Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 5,240 deliveries

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) – 5,451 deliveries

Brett Lee (Australia) – 5,640 deliveries

Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 5,783 deliveries

For the unversed, Towhid Hridoy’s fighting century, along with Jaker Ali’s 68-run knock, helped Bangladesh recover to a competitive total against India in the second match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bat first seemed to have backfired as Indian bowlers tore through the top order, reducing them to 35/5 in just 8.3 overs.

Jaker and Hridoy led Bangladesh’s resurgence, launching a counterattack against the Indian bowlers with timely boundaries. Their 151-run partnership gave Bangladesh hope before Shami broke the stand by dismissing Jaker in the 43rd over.

Jaker scored 68 off 114 deliveries, hitting four boundaries. His dismissal triggered a brief lower-order collapse, but Towhid Hridoy stood firm despite battling cramps and scored a valiant century.

Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with 100 off 118 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

Shami was the standout bowler for India, finishing with impressive figures of 5/53 in his 10 overs. He was supported by Harshit Rana, who claimed three wickets, while Axar Patel took two.