Champions Trophy: Pakistan squad reaches Dubai for India clash

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf and Babar Azam (centre) at the Dubai International Airport on February 20, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan squad arrived here on Thursday afternoon for their all-important blockbuster clash against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DISC) on Sunday.

According to the details, the national team reached here from Karachi via a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft.

The squad was accompanied by six Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who will oversee the arrangements for the high-octane clash between hosts and defending champions Pakistan and fierce rivals India, who will be playing all of their Champions Trophy matches at the same venue.





Following their arrival, the national cricketers will rest today and will start training for the must-win fixture tomorrow at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Academy.

For the unversed, Pakistan had an unwanted start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as they suffered a crushing 60-run defeat in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Batting first, New Zealand piled up a massive total of 320/5, courtesy of anchoring centuries by opener Will Young and wicketkeeper batter Tom Latham.

Latham top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 118 off 104 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and three sixes, while Young made 107 off 113 balls, comprised of 12 fours and a six.

The duo also shared a 118-run partnership for the fourth wicket, recovering New Zealand from 73/3 in 16.2 overs.

In-form Glenn Phillips gave final touches to New Zealand’s innings with a quickfire half-century. He scored 61 from 39 deliveries, smashing three fours and four sixes in the process.

In response, Pakistan’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 260 in 47.2 overs despite half-centuries from Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah.