Champions Trophy: Hridoy, Jaker lift Bangladesh to 228 against India

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (left) and Jaker Ali run between the wickets during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: Towhid Hridoy’s fighting century, coupled with Jaker Ali’s 68-run knock recovered Bangladesh to a commendable total against India in the second match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s decision to bat first appeared to have backfired as Indian bowlers ran through their top order and reduced them to 35/5 in 8.3 overs.

Following the slump, Jaker joined Hridoy in the middle and the duo batted sensibly to launch recovery.

Jaker and Hridoy had brought Bangladesh into the hunt and were starting to take the attack back to the Indian bowlers by hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

Mohammed Shami eventually broke the threatening 151-run stand by getting rid of Jaker in the 43rd over.

Jaker scored 68 off 114 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

His dismissal sparked a brief lower-order collapse, which saw Bangladesh losing two more wickets in quick succession, but Towhid Hridoy stood his ground firm despite battling through the cramps and scored a valiant century.

He remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 100 off 118 deliveries, comprised of six fours and two sixes.

Shami was the standout bowler for India, registering brilliant bowling figures of 5/53 in his 10 overs, followed by Harshit Rana with three wickets, while Axar Patel bagged two.



PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.