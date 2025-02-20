Another setback for Pakistan during Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and teammates pose in national team's new jersey for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 7, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricket team has been fined 5% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their opening match against New Zealand at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

The sanction was imposed by Andy Pycroft, the ICC Match Referee, after Pakistan was found to be one over short of the required target, even after accounting for time allowances.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which addresses minimum over-rate violations, players are fined 5% of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed penalty, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts and defending champions, Pakistan, lost the tournament opener by 60 runs against New Zealand.

Chasing a target of 321, the Men in Green were bowled out for 260, with Khushdil Shah emerging as the top scorer with a quickfire 69 off 49 balls, followed by Babar Azam’s 64.

For New Zealand, Will Young and Tom Latham struck centuries, while Glenn Phillips’ explosive 61 off 39 balls provided a crucial boost to their total.

Adding to Pakistan’s woes, the team suffered another setback as aggressive opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been officially ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He has been replaced by Imam-ul-Haq.

The left-handed batter took to social media to express his disappointment at missing the remainder of the tournament.

“Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honor and a dream for every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to wear the green jersey multiple times with pride. Unfortunately, I’m now out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but surely, Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home,” Fakhar posted on Instagram.

“This is only just the beginning; the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad,” his statement added.

Looking ahead, Pakistan faces a must-win encounter against arch-rivals India in their next fixture to keep their title defense hopes alive.