Champions Trophy 2025: Former Indian cricketer mocks Babar Azam

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — ICC

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin mocks Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam following his scratchy knock in the recently concluded Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Ashwin took to social media platform 'X' to highlight the stark contrast in approach between Babar and Pakistan's vice-captain Salman Ali Agha.

As wickets tumbled at the other end, Babar anchored the innings, attempting to build partnerships to stabilize Pakistan’s chase.

However, his slow-paced innings put pressure on the required run rate. Babar eventually departed after scoring 64 off 90 balls, while Salman played an aggressive knock, scoring 42 off just 28 deliveries.

"Babar’s journey to 50, coupled with Salman Ali Agha’s batting, has to be the best depiction of 'The Tortoise and the Rabbit' story. #ChampionsTrophy The 50 I hope will come soon enough," Ashwin posted.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts and defending champions Pakistan lost the tournament opener by 60 runs against New Zealand.

Chasing 321 runs, the Men in Green were bowled out for 260, with Khushdil Shah emerging as the top scorer with a quickfire 69 off 49 balls, followed by Babar’s 64.

For New Zealand, Will Young and Tom Latham struck centuries, while Glenn Phillips’ explosive 61 off 39 balls provided a crucial boost to their total.

Adding to Pakistan’s woes, the team suffered another setback as aggressive opening batter Fakhar Zaman is officially ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He has been replaced by Imam-ul-Haq.

The left-handed batter took to social media to express his disappointment at missing the rest of the tournament.

"Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honor and a dream for every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to wear the green jersey multiple times with pride. Unfortunately, I’m now out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but surely, Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home," Fakhar posted on Instagram.

"This is only just the beginning; the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad," his statement added.

Looking ahead, Pakistan faces a must-win encounter against arch-rivals India in their next fixture to keep their title defense hopes alive.

Pakistan's Updated Squad Champions Trophy 2025:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.