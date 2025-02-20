Hashmatullah Shahidi says Afghanistan 'totall ready' for Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi speaks at a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed confidence in his side’s ability to excel in their maiden appearance at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

Shahidi, while addressing the press conference on the eve of their campaign opener against South Africa here on Friday, highlighted his team’s success over the years and claimed they are ready for the eight-team tournament.

He also dismissed the notion of being under pressure while facing South Africa, who boast a slight edge in the head-to-head record.

“A lot has changed since 2019 and recently, we beat them 2-1 in Sharjah. So, we have that confidence with us and we are not under any pressure because right now, we are focusing on what we can do in this tournament,” said Shahidi.

“I believe our team is ready for this tournament and we are only focusing on our team so there is no pressure on us,” he added.

The Afghanistan captain further addressed his team’s winless run in the Champions Trophy warm-up matches, asserting that they were focused on giving the players exposure in a bid to acclimatize them with the conditions.

“Our aim was just to give everyone a chance and make them prepared and ensure they get used to the conditions. We were not looking after results,” Shahidi said.

Hashmatullah Shahidi further shared that Afghanistan are ‘totally prepared’ and are in contention to make it to the knockout stage.

“We are totally prepared and I believe that we have a good side and these conditions are suitable for us so I, as a captain and a leader, am very confident that we can make it to the next round,” said Shahidi.

“We can only work hard for that and I know that we are capable of being in the next round. So hopefully, we make it.”