'We can still beat India,' says former Pakistan captain after New Zealand defeat

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah celebrates after taking wicket during Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand at the National Bank stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik expressed confidence in the national team's ability to defeat India despite their loss in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

While speaking on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel (via The Indian Express), Malik remained optimistic about Pakistan's chances in their crucial encounter against India on Sunday.

“I’m very hopeful that we still have a chance to beat India in our next match. And then we will continue our match with Bangladesh. Of course, morale is down. Confidence is down. But I think the character is still there," Malik said.

The veteran all-rounder emphasised that Pakistan has the potential to overcome India but acknowledged the pressure surrounding the high-stakes clash. He urged senior players to step up and take responsibility.

"And we have that potential in our team to win against India. And I’m very hopeful. But now it’s their responsibility. The seniors will have to step up. Because it will be a pressure game," he said.

"And for you, it’s a do-or-die game. Imagine if someone wins a game, do-or-die against India will become an instant superstar. So, I think opportunity is there. There is pressure, but opportunity. Take it as an opportunity," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener, defending champions Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand.

Chasing a daunting target of 321, the Men in Green were bowled out for 260 runs. Khushdil Shah was Pakistan's top scorer, smashing 69 off 49 deliveries, while Babar Azam contributed 64 from 90 balls.

For New Zealand, Will Young and Tom Latham both struck centuries, while Glenn Phillips' quickfire 61 off 39 balls provided a crucial boost to their total.

Pakistan now faces arch-rivals India in a must-win clash to keep their title defense hopes alive.