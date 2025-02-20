Imam-ul-Haq replaces Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad

An undated picture of Pakistan's opening batter Imam-ul-Haq. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign has suffered a significant setback as opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

In his place, Imam-ul-Haq has been drafted into the squad for the remainder of the matches.

Fakhar sustained the injury while fielding during Pakistan’s match against New Zealand in Karachi. The left-hander fell awkwardly in the opening over of the game and had to leave the field for medical evaluation.

Although he made a brief return, he soon exited again, raising concerns about his fitness. Subsequent scans confirmed an oblique tear, leading to his withdrawal from the tournament just ahead of Pakistan's crucial encounter against India on February 23 in Dubai.

The left-handed batter took to his social media handles to announce his departure from the rest of the tournament.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s squad.

A player’s replacement requires approval from the Event Technical Committee before being officially added to the squad.

Imam was already part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad and recently impressed in a warm-up match against South Africa, scoring 98 runs.

Meanwhile, in the tournament opener, defending champions Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand.

Chasing a daunting target of 321, the Men in Green were bowled out for 260, with Khushdil Shah top-scoring with 69 off 49 deliveries, while Babar Azam contributed 64 from 90 balls.

For New Zealand, Will Young and Tom Latham struck centuries, while Glenn Phillips’ quickfire 61 off 39 deliveries provided a crucial boost to their total.

Pakistan will now face arch-rivals India in their next fixture, a must-win encounter to keep their title defense hopes alive.

Pakistan's updated squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.