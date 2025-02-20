Champions Trophy 2025 - India vs Bangladesh - Match 02 - Live score

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during toss time ahead of the second Champions Trophy match in Dubai on February 20, 2025. — Screengrab

DUBAI: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

PLAYING XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

HEAD-TO-HEAD

India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 41 ODI matches, with the Men in Blue leading with 32 wins, while the Bengal Tigers have won eight times.

Matches played: 41

India won: 32

Bangladesh won: 08

No Result: 01

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY

Both teams have faced each other one time during the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final where India won the match.

Matches played: 01

India won: 01

Bangladesh won: 00

FORM GUIDE

Team India will be quite confident after their recent ODI home series against England, where the Rohit-led team dominated.

Bangladesh will be under pressure as they were whitewashed 3-0 in the away ODI series against the West Indies.

India: L, L, W, W, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: W, L, L, L, L