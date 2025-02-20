Champions Trophy 2025 - India vs Bangladesh - Match 02 - Live score

DUBAI: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second match of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.
PLAYING XIs
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
HEAD-TO-HEAD
India and Bangladesh have faced each other in 41 ODI matches, with the Men in Blue leading with 32 wins, while the Bengal Tigers have won eight times.
HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY
Both teams have faced each other one time during the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final where India won the match.
FORM GUIDE
Team India will be quite confident after their recent ODI home series against England, where the Rohit-led team dominated.
Bangladesh will be under pressure as they were whitewashed 3-0 in the away ODI series against the West Indies.
India: L, L, W, W, W (most recent first)
Bangladesh: W, L, L, L, L
