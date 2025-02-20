Fakhar Zaman likely to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman poses for a portrait during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Portrait Session on February 15, 2025 in Karachi. - ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s opening batter Fakhar Zaman is likely to be ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 following an injury sustained during the tournament opener against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Zaman suffered an injury scare while fielding in the first over of New Zealand’s innings.

The left-handed batter fell awkwardly and had to leave the ground for medical assessment. Although he briefly returned to the field, he soon walked off again, raising concerns over his fitness.

According to the latest update from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Fakhar will not be traveling with the team to Dubai for their highly anticipated clash against India on February 23.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to make an official announcement regarding his status in due course.

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq is likely to replace Fakhar for the remainder of the tournament.

Imam, who was part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Champions Trophy warm-up match against South Africa, showcased his form by scoring 98 runs in that game.

Meanwhile, in the tournament opener, defending champions Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat against New Zealand.

Chasing a daunting target of 321, the Men in Green were bowled out for 260 runs, with Khushdil Shah being the top scorer, contributing 69 runs off 49 deliveries and Babar Azam scored 64 from 90 deliveries.

For New Zealand, Will Young and Tom Latham struck centuries, while Glenn Phillips’ quickfire 61 off 39 deliveries provided a crucial boost to their total.

Pakistan will now face arch-rivals India in their next fixture, a must-win encounter to keep their title defense hopes alive.