Champions Trophy: Naseem Shah hopeful for turnaround in next matches

Pakistan's Naseem Shah reacts during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has expressed disappointment over the team’s shaky start in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy but remained optimistic about turning things around in the upcoming games.

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after Pakistan’s loss, Shah emphasized the need to address errors and focus on improvement.

“When you don’t start well, it’s natural to feel disappointed,” Shah said. “There are quite a few things we need to fix before the next important match. We have to correct our mistakes and focus on the next game.”

Shah, a key figure in Pakistan’s bowling attack, highlighted the challenges posed by the pitch conditions during the match. “On pitches like these, bowlers don’t get much help. Big scores are very much likely here,” he noted.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Shah admitted that the final overs did not go as planned. “The last six to eight overs didn’t go the way we wanted them to. We need to look at how we can improve in those areas in the next matches,” he said.

Despite the setback, Shah stressed the importance of maintaining team morale. “It’s not like we should completely collapse after one bad match. We don’t need to let our morale drop. There are two more matches, and we will try to win both,” he added.

While Naseem Shah is primarily known for his bowling, he revealed that he has been working on his batting as well.

“My main focus is bowling, but I also work on my batting. In club matches, I try to bat higher up the order, which allows me to flex my muscle with the bat as well,” he said.