Khushdil Shah opens up on criticism over selection for Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah (left) plays a shot during the first match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan cricketer Khushdil Shah opened up about the challenges he faces as a middle-order batsman and addressed the criticism he endures from fans, including chants of "parchi parchi" (a term used to suggest favoritism in team selection), after Pakistan's loss to New Zealand by 60 runs in the opening encounter of ICC Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

Despite scoring a valiant 69 off 49 balls, Shah found himself at the center of ridicule from sections of the crowd, a recurring theme in his career.

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the match, Shah remained composed and reflective. "If I were playing for my personal score, the chants of 'parchi parchi' wouldn’t have been heard today," he said. "I have never played cricket for myself. My focus has always been on contributing to the team’s success. I try to score without caring about my wicket,” Khushdil said.

Khushdil showed some resistance as Pakistan’s batting collapsed chasing a target of 321 against New Zealand, he said that he tried his best to keep Pakistan in chase with Naseem Shah.

"Naseem and I were discussing that if we could take the game to the last over, we could win it," Khsuhdil revealed. However, without having any wickets behind, the efforts derailed.

The all-rounder, who has often been a target of fan criticism, admitted that the taunts have become a part of his journey. "People have been chanting slogans at me for two years now. It has become a habit for me. I even tell them, 'Go on, chant some more,'" he said with a hint of resilience.

He emphasised the importance of fan support, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy being held in Pakistan. "Our country is hosting the Champions Trophy, and it’s important for people to back the team and players," he said. "It’s disappointing when players are subjected to negative chants at their home ground. It shouldn’t happen, but I’ve learned to handle it and continue enjoying my game."

Reflecting on his selection and performance, Shah highlighted the challenges of batting in the lower middle order. "The sixth or seventh position is one of the toughest roles in cricket. Not many understand the pressure and challenges that come with it," he said. "I’ve always tried to make a comeback in such a way that no one doubts my place in the team."

Khushdil SHah also pointed to his consistent domestic performances as proof of his credentials. "My performances in domestic cricket, where I’ve often batted at sixth or seventh position, are there for everyone to see," he said. "People don’t realize how much hard work goes into being a cricketer."

Despite the loss, he remained optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects in future matches. "Today, the match slipped away from us, but we will focus on finishing games strongly in the upcoming matches," he said.